CCTV images released following burglary in Andover

Police have released the following CCTV images as part of our investigation into a burglary in Andover on Monday, 31 May.



Between 4.30pm and 10pm, unknown individuals broke into a first floor flat in Charlton Road. They are believed to have climbed up the building and on to the occupant’s balcony before smashing the door window to gain entry.

Once inside, a messy search was carried out and money to the value of £3,000 was reportedly stolen.

Police would like to speak to the three men in these CCTV images, as we believe they may have valuable information about what happened.

If you know these men, or have any information which could help officers in their enquiries, please contact Police on 101 or report online, quoting 44210212150.