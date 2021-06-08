Seventh arrest made in Yateley attempt murder investigation

Officers investigating an attempted murder in Yateley have arrested a seventh person.

Police were called just after 3.30pm on Tuesday 16 March to reports of a firearm being discharged at a black Mercedes on Reading Road at the junction with Darby Green Road.

Shortly afterward, at around 3.40pm a firearm was heard to be discharged in the area of Croft Lane, Yateley.

On Sunday, 6 June, a 20-year-old man from Yateley has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 23-year-old man from Yateley, and a 17-year-old boy from Crowthorne, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both have been released on bail.

A 19-year-old woman from Aldershot, and a 17-year-old girl from Yateley, were this week arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released under investigation.

Macari Fullard, 21, of Prospect Road in Ash Vale, has been charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court on 14 April.

Johnny Stevens, 19, of Stillwell Close in Yateley, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Officers continue to appeal for any information that could be relevant to the investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV or dash cam footage?

Please phone 101 with reference 44210098347.