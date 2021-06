Detectives investigating the rape of a man in his 50’s in Southampton last month have arrested a man.

An investigation was launched after the man reported he was approached by two men on Somerset Avenue between 9.30pm and 10.15pm on Saturday, 22 May, before being raped by one of the men in an overgrown area nearby.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He has been questioned by officers and released on police bail while enquiries continue.