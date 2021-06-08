UPDATED:Murder investigation launched after man is shot in the head in broad-day light attack in Hornsey

Police were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of gunshots in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A man was found with a gunshot injury and taken to hospital.

Witnesses say a man had his face blown apart from shooting in broad daylight A man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken into custody.

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing. A Section 60 has been authorised for a large part of the borough of Islington. Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5570/08Jun. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.