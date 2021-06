The two girls Maisie 14 and Jess 13 were confirmed to have attended school lessons in the morning but disappeared around lunchtime and failed to attend any afternoon lessons.

Have you seen the missing 14 and 13 year old girls pictured?

Both girls are described as wearing black leggings and crop tops, but are believed to have taken a spare change of clothing to school and possibly change clothing.

The girls families and friends have also joined searches in an attempt to locate them.