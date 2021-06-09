A man from Sheerness has been charged and remanded in custody that has left a police officer serious facial injuries.

At around 4.05pm on Sunday 6 June 2021, patrols were called to a disturbance in the vicinity of Marine Parade, Sheerness. It is reported that as a suspect was being detained, he violently headbutted an officer in the face causing him to fall to the floor. The suspect then ran from the scene. The police officer was taken to hospital and required medical treatment for his injuries.

Steven Mander, aged 27, of Marine Parade, Sheerness was located and arrested on 7 June 2021 and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm to the police officer and with escaping from lawful custody. He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 June, where he was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Canterbury Crown Court on 12 July.