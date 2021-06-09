Motorists are being urged to check dashcam footage as police continue to investigate allegations a woman walking in Gravesend was subjected to threats and racial abuse

It is reported the woman, aged in her 20s, was approached by a vehicle during an incident which took place on the A226 Rochester Road, at around 11pm on Monday 24 May 2021. The victim had been walking close to a roundabout and an MOT and service garage, when a black car displaying a red flashing light swerved onto the wrong side of the road and mounted the pavement next to her. The occupants of the car are said to have shouted racial abuse at the victim. Threats were also made the vehicle would be used to harm her, before it was driven from the scene.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area and the investigation has also included reviewing any local CCTV opportunities. Drivers with dashcams, who were in the area around this time, are now being asked to check for any footage which could assist the investigation. Local residents, who have not yet been spoken to by police, are also asked to review doorbell cameras and other home security systems which may provide important evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/89253/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.