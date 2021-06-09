A house fire is believed to have started accidentally when a hoverboard toy was left on charge and caught alight

Two fire engines were sent to the home in Acorn Close, Tonbridge, and crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which broke out on the ground floor of the house. Firefighters, who used a high pressured fan to clear the house of smoke, also rescued a hamster and pet fish from the property. The occupants were not at home at the time of the fire and no other casualties were reported. Following the incident, crews are reminding people to avoid charging electrical items when going out, or going to bed, and to always follow the manufacturers’ charging guidelines. Also, make sure to use recognised and recommended chargers and charging leads. When charging batteries or any electrical item, place them on a non-flammable surface in a room with a smoke detector.