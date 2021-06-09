Two fire engines were sent to the home in Acorn Close, Tonbridge, and crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which broke out on the ground floor of the house. Firefighters, who used a high pressured fan to clear the house of smoke, also rescued a hamster and pet fish from the property. The occupants were not at home at the time of the fire and no other casualties were reported. Following the incident, crews are reminding people to avoid charging electrical items when going out, or going to bed, and to always follow the manufacturers’ charging guidelines. Also, make sure to use recognised and recommended chargers and charging leads. When charging batteries or any electrical item, place them on a non-flammable surface in a room with a smoke detector.
A house fire is believed to have started accidentally when a hoverboard toy was left on charge and caught alight
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
EPSOM • LATEST NEWS
Fire crews battle blaze that has engulfs Six properties
April 27, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after Man is stabbed in Carshalton
May 28, 2018
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Man Stabbed in Gosport
July 3, 2017
BREAKING • DORSET • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
Seven Mile Delays on A31 due to broken Down Vehcile
March 10, 2017
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Missing Boa Snake Escapes from Garden in Fareham
June 22, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HYTHE • SOUTHAMPTON
First Picture of Southampton Murder mum Chelsea Cuthburtson
11 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Have you seen Missing Daniel Dyer from Portsmouth ..?
August 19, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • WEST LONDON
Police called to stabbing on Portobello Road in West London
12 months ago
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Missing man from Ramsgate found safe and well
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
A3 Hindhead closed after collision
December 21, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Police Hunt Man who exposed himself in Fleet
October 9, 2016
ISLE OF WIGHT
Bembridge Summer Festival celebrates 5 years
April 29, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Man Seriously assaulted in Southampton
October 27, 2017
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Window Cleaner Steals money from Sholing Property
August 17, 2017
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
M and S Set to Close in Portsmouth
April 20, 2017
BREAKING • SURREY
Armed police detain Man with a rifle at Woking station
December 2, 2019
BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON
Man stabbed at bus stop multiple times in Haringey
10 months ago
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SURREY
Cyclist attacked with Machete by two Teenagers in Epsom
April 19, 2017
BREAKING • HACKNEY
Police investigating fatal stabbing in Hackney
May 2, 2019
EXCLUSIVE • MISSING
Missing 12 year old boy from Kingston
December 11, 2019
BREAKING
Teenager charged with possessing knife in Northfleet
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON • NIB
Fire crews called to persons reported blaze in Hackney
April 23, 2020
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Masked man wielding a machete, robs Pensioner
March 8, 2019
BREAKING • RECALL
Eggs from Sainsbury’s, Aidi, Asda are affected
7 months ago
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Teenage boy charged with Chatham drug and knife offences
2 months ago
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Parents of Staffordshire fire death kids remain in custody
February 9, 2019
BRAINTREE • BREAKING • ESSEX
Police investigate following reports of assault
8 months ago
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police want to trace Anti social Motorcyclists
April 20, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Two girls Stabbed in West London
April 23, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHWARK
Man seriously assaulted in South East London Stabbing attack
10 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Cowes Lifeboat called to motorboat with no fuel
June 20, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19
Fatboy Slim tickets go in minutes for Key Workers show
April 17, 2020
LEYTON • LONDON
Five people have been charged with drugs offences
April 3, 2020
A2 • BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
Fire rips through a large barn in rural Sussex
11 months ago