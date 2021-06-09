Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Poplar involving a firearm

The incident occurred at approximately 11.10pm on Saturday, 5 June at a restaurant in Pan Peninsula Square, E14.

Three men entered the venue and approached three women. One of the males produced a handgun and pointed it at the women. The firearm was not discharged but two of the women were assaulted before the men fled the restaurant in the direction of South Quay DLR station.

The suspects were described as three black men and the man with the firearm was described as wearing a grey hooded tracksuit and balaclava.

Detective Sergeant Richard Bunce, from Central East CID, which covers Tower Hamlets, said: “While no one was seriously injured, this was a shocking incident that will have understandably traumatised those involved.

“The restaurant was busy at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed the events, or who captured film or images on their phone, to contact police immediately.

“These men showed no regard for the safety of anyone inside the venue and they need to be apprehended.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 8335/5Jun. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries into the incident continue