Murder investigation underway following shooting in Islington

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Islington.

Police were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his head. He was taken to hospital where he subsequently pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5570/08Jun. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

= A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at a north London police station.