Long delays are being reported on the Westbound carriageway of the M20 after a vehicle has overturned on Wednesday morning during rush hour.

Police paramedics and Highways England have all been called to the incident near to the A228.

Traffic has been held whilst the incident is being dealt with.

The condition of the driver is not thought to be serious and highways are advising that delays may continue until at least 9.30am.

