Parent slam police in search to locate 14-year-old Maisie and 13-year-old Jessica

Parent of the teens have slammed police for waiting 24 hours before appealing to the public for help. The teen parents have been out searching woodland overnight in the Eastleigh area without success.

The two teenagers were last seen on Tuesday 8 June at around 12.20pm on Bodycoat’s Road, Chandler’s Ford.

We, and their families, are concerned for their welfare and are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of them to us.

It is believed that both Maisie and Jessica could potentially still be within the Chandler’s Ford or wider Eastleigh area.

Maisie is described as white, approx. 5ft 11ins tall, slim build with long mousey brown hair with highlights.

While Jessica is described as white, approx. 4ft 9ins tall, slim build, freckled face and dark brown shoulder length hair.

If you think you have seen Maisie and Jessica, or know of their whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44210223881.