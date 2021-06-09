A man from Ramsgate is to appear in court charged with driving an e-scooter while over the legal alcohol limit

During the evening of Monday 7 June 2021, officers were dealing with an unrelated incident on Fort Hill, Margate, when they had reason to stop a man riding an e-scooter.

Taylor Daly, 21, from King Charles Avenue, Ramsgate was arrested and charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving while over the legal alcohol limit; being drunk and disorderly and driving an e-scooter while unfit to drive through drink.

He was released on bail and will appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 July.

PC Dave Sansum, Drink and Drug Driver Liaison Officer for East Kent, said: ‘I would like to remind people about their responsibilities when driving vehicles and encourage everyone to play their part in keeping our roads safe.

‘Officers in Kent are equipped with preliminary testing devices to test drivers for the presence of alcohol, cocaine and cannabis and can also conduct testing for impairment through alcohol or other intoxicants.