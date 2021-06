Kent Police was called at around 1pm on Wednesday 9 June 2021 due to concern for a person in East Hoath Wood, Gillingham. Police cordoned off all the entrances to the wooded area and stopped members of the public from entering. Cordon tape can be seen further in the woodland with two PSCO standing guard.

A spokesman for Kent Police said; Officers attended the location along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and remain at the scene.