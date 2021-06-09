BREAKING KENT PADDOCK WOOD

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a house on Maidstone Road in Paddock Wood

48 mins ago
Two fire engines were in attendance, and crews arrived to a smouldering fire in the kitchen area of the property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported and the cause is believed to be accidental.