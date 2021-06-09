PC Wayne Couzens wife released with no charge from police investigation

A woman who is married is married who was arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Sarah Everard faces no further action, the Met Police have said.

Sarah body was found in woodland in Ashford,Kent seven days after she was last seen in leaves a friends home south London.

Elena Couzens was arrested on 9 March on suspicion of assisting an offender and had been bailed until early June.

The Met said she had been “released with no further action” being taken.

PC Wayne Couzens has this week pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to kidnapping and raping Ms Everard.

He also accepted responsibility for the advertising executive’s death but did not enter a plea on the charge of murder.