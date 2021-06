Officers are investigating after a stabbing in Islington.

Officers were called at 3.56pm on Wednesday, 9 June to Hornsey Road, N7.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

A man was found at the location with apparent stab injuries.

He has been taken to hospital. His condition was later assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing.

A crime scene is in place.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation