Kent Police was called to a property in Newcastle Hill shortly after 2am on Wednesday 9 June 2021 where a man in his 40s was found with serious injuries to his head and body and taken to hospital.

Later the same day, detectives charged 42-year-old Damien Catchpole and 53-year-old Tania Vella, both of Newcastle Hill, Ramsgate, with causing grievous bodily harm.

Both were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 10 June.