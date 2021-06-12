Can you help police locate wanted man, Karzan Zamar?

Police are trying to locate wanted man Karzan Zamar. Can you help or do you know his whereabouts?

The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with an incident in the Eastleigh area on 26 February 2021. He is also wanted on a court warrant from 2018 for false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

Zamar is originally from Chester, although we believe that he may be in the Eastleigh or Southampton area.

He is also known as Murad Zamar, Adam Karzam, and Adam Zamar.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

He is described as:

• Asian

• Approximately 5ft 7ins

• Average build

• Dark hair

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but contact police on 101, quoting 44210072502.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.