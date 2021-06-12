Teenager pleads guilty in connection with Portsmouth assault

A fourteen year-old boy has pleaded guilty to an assault in Portsmouth on Tuesday 8 June.

At approximately 7.15pm an altercation occurred between two people on Dugald Drummond Street, near to Greetham Street, during which a man in his 20s suffered knife injuries to his legs. These are not life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy from Havant was subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery, and possessing a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

This morning (Friday 11 June) he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, and pleaded guilty to all three charges.

He was remanded to secure accommodation for sentencing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on 2 July.