Man charged with shoplifting offences in Southampton

Officers from Southampton’s City Centre team have charged a man with a number of shoplifting offences.

Thomas Curran, aged 28, from Cranbury Avenue, Southampton, has been charged with the following shoplifting offences that occurred in April and May:

On Saturday, 24 April, at 9.47am, two packs of Salmon were stolen from Sainsbury’s in Bedford Place.

On Saturday, 1 May, at 11.30am, two bottles of gin and beer to the value of £68 were stolen from Marks and Spencer in Westquay shopping centre on Above Bar Street.

On Sunday, 2 May, at 1.20pm two bottles of gin to the value of £60 were stolen from Marks and Spencer in Westquay shopping centre on Above Bar Street.

Curran was remanded and appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Thursday, 10 June.