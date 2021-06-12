Police probe suspect acid attack in Ilford

Emergency services have been called to a road in Essex following a suspected acid attack.

The wicked attack took place on Woodlands Road in Ilford on Friday evening.

Police,Paramedics and the LFB were all called to the incident at around 7pm.

The conditions of those involved is not currently known or the existence of their injuries.

A crime scene cordon has been put in place and an investigation has been launched by Police.

The Met police have been approached for comment.

PHOTO CREDIT @IlfordSouth

