UPDATED: Police probe suspected acid attack in Ilford

Emergency services have been called to a road in Essex following a suspected acid attack.

The wicked attack took place on Woodlands Road in Ilford on Friday evening.

Police,Paramedics and the LFB were all called to the incident at around 7pm.

The conditions of those involved is not currently known or the existence of their injuries.

A crime scene cordon has been put in place and an investigation has been launched by Police.

A spokesman for the Met Police said we were called at around 7pm on 11 June to a man injured by an unknown substance in the area of Windsor Road, Ilford. The man, aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

There has been no arrest at this early stage. Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 6840/11jun or to remain anonymous contact @CrimestoppersUK

Photo credit @IlfordSouth