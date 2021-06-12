Four charged over Streatham Murder

A 17-year-old male from the Croydon area will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 12 June.

Umar Salami – 18 (16.10.02) of Addiscombe Grove, Croydon will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 12 June.

Denzel Kwatng – 18 of Parkway, New Addington and Andre Headley – 18 of Prentis Road, SW16 will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 June.

Two 16-year-old females and have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late June.

Four other people – a 15-year-old male; a 16-year-old male; a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old man have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Friday, 11 June on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to this incident – he remains in custody.

An investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Prentis Road, SW16 at approximately 4:15pm on Thursday, 10 June.



Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 17-year-old male suffering a stab injury. He was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 4:51pm.

While formal identification awaits, next of kin have been informed and the deceased is Denardo Samuels-Brooks, aged 17.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at Greenwich Mortuary on Saturday, 12 June.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5897/10June. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers. No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.