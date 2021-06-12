Police investigating the shooting of Sasha Johnson have charged a second man

Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, was charged on the evening of Friday, 11 June with conspiracy to murder. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 12 June.

27-year-old Sasha was shot in Consort Road, Southwark in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

On Wednesday, 26 May, five males were arrested in connection with the incident. Four were released on bail until a date in late June.

The fifth male, Cameron Deriggs, 18 of Bromley Hill, Lewisham was charged with conspiracy to murder. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 29 May and was remanded in custody. He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 25 June.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 and providing the reference 1172/23MAY.