Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Taylor Cox have arrested a man on suspicion of murder

Police were called at 4.26pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

They found 19-year-old Taylor Cox from Barnet suffering gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

The Met’s murder investigation is being led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide)

On Saturday, 12 June, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to a London police station where he remains in custody.

Enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Op TREWEN and CAD 5570/08JUN21.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Another 19-year-old man appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 10 June charged with possession of an offensive weapon. This is not linked to the murder.