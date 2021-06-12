Appeal for information following robbery on Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at the Tesco Express store on Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth on Tuesday (8 June).

Shortly after 8.50am a man entered the store and stole a number of meat and pharmacy products after making threats to a staff member.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time. He is described as:

White

Aged between 30 and 35-years-old

5foot 3inches tall

Of slight build

Bald

Tattoos on his neck.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything that could assist our enquiries, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 44210223038.