Thomas Stroud, aged 16, was last seen at 10am on Saturday 12 June 2021 close to Folkestone West train station

He is described as slim, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with light brown hair and blue coloured eyes.

Thomas is believed to be wearing black ‘McKenzie’ trousers with blue stripes going down the legs, a grey ‘Under Armour’ hooded top, and black and white ‘Converse’ trainers.

Police are concerned for Thomas’ whereabouts and would ask anyone with information to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 12-0553.