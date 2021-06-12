Police officers would like to talk to a man seen jogging along Percy Avenue on Friday 11 June 2021.
The pedestrian is believed to have alerted neighbours who called the emergency services at 3.09pm.
The victim, a woman in her 80’s, was involved in a single-vehicle collision that involved a blue Hyundai I30.
Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and the woman was declared deceased at the scene.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has mobile or dashcam footage should get in touch by calling the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538.
You can also email [email protected] quoting reference SM/KA/051/21
Serious Collision Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a fatal collision in #Broadstairs
1 day ago
1 Min Read
