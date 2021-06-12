Young boy 13 rushed to hospital after stabbing on Ashburton estate in Wandsworth

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.34pm on Saturday, 12 June to reports of an injured male on Cortis Road, SW15.

“Officers attended and found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A crime scene has been established on Westleigh Avenue.

“One person has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6508/12Jun.”