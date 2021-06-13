Concerns for missing kayaker Shane Davies

Police are searching for Shane Davies who was reported missing from the Pagham/Selsey beach area.

The 33-year-old went missing at about 3.30pm on Saturday (12 June) after getting into difficulty while kayaking with a friend and there are concerns for his welfare.

Shane is white, about 5’9”, of a medium build with brown hair. He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a multi-coloured vest top and a red life jacket.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1290 of 12/6. In an emergency, call 999.