Police come under attack at London eye with Missiles and glass bottles by a large group of Feral yobs

Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, 12 June, officers on patrol in the area of Jubilee Gardens, close to the London Eye, were approached by a large group of people who began throwing items towards them.

Additional officers, including the Territorial Support Group, Dog Units and the National Police Air Service attended.

One person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and other arrested have been made for public order offences

At this stage we are not aware of any reports of any injuries to officers.

A Section 35 Dispersal Order was authorised and the group were dispersed.

Police remain in the area.

