Teenager charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jalan Woods-Bell

The 15-year-old boy from Hillingdon was charged on Saturday, 12 June with the murder of 15-year-old Jalan Woods-Bell.

He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day – we await an update on his next court appearance.

An investigation was launched after police were called on Friday, 11 June to Blyth Road in Hayes where they found Jalan with stab injuries. He died at the scene.

A special post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday, 13 June.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1681/11Jun.