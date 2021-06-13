Two found with injuries in Camberwell

Police were called at approximately 5.35pm on Sunday, 13 June to reports of a man assaulted in Warner Road, SE5.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found two men suffering injuries.



The first man, aged in his 50s, was suffering a head injury after being struck with a bottle. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains. He has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

A second man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to cuts to his hands where remains.

He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late July.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2248/13June.