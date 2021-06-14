Man taken to hospital after stabbing attack in Watney Street in East London

A man has been treated by Police Paramedics and the London Air ambulance doctors following a stabbing incident that took place on Watney Street in East London.

Police were called late on Sunday evening to the attack and rendered first aid prior to the arrival of the paramedics from the London Ambulance service.

A crime scene has been to in place and a large section of Martha Street, Suton Street and Watney street has been closed whilst investigations take place.

The Met police have been approached for further comment