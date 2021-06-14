Detectives are investigating following a shooting and stabbing in North Westminster

Police were called at 7.44pm on Sunday, 13 June to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Beethoven Street, W10.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 26-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot injury; he was taken by the LAS to the hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A second man, aged 19 years old was found nearby with a stab injury. He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A third man, aged 29 years old was found injured and taken to hospital. We await further details.

A crime scene remains in place in the area of Beethoven Street and Bruckner Street.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to a central London police station where he remains in custody.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7211/13Jun. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Section 60 Order has been authorised from 8.08pm on Sunday, 13 June until 8am on Monday, 14 June. The areas affected are all of North Westminster. Please see @MPSWestminster for specific details.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.