The incident happened at approximately 8.15pm on Saturday, 12 June in Jamaica Road, at the junction of St James Road, SE16 when both vehicles, a black hatchback car and a white van, were waiting at traffic lights.
Two occupants of the black car got out and an altercation occurred with the driver of the van. Both vehicles then drove off in the direction of the Rotherhithe Tunnel.
Officers are keen to identify trace the vehicles involved and ensure the welfare of those involved.
Anyone that can assist is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7458/12June. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information about two vehicles whose occupants were involved in an altercation in Rotherhithe
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
