Lee on Solent jet skier rescued after incident

A person was seen being brought to shore by lifeguards yesterday afternoon after a jet ski incident left person injured in Lee on Solent waters.

Crews from (GAFIRS) Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were scrambled to an incident after jet skier was seen injured in water.

Crews quickly secured the jet ski that was seen floating in water, and quickly took a casualty aboard the Gosport lifeboat.

The crew was then seen carrying the person ashore where they were handed over to South Central Ambulance Service.

Gosport lifeboat have been approached for comment more to follow.