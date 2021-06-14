Standoff with police after male seen on roof

At around 4.55pm Sunday 13 June a male was seen on the roof of Collins Place, Fratton, Portsmouth.

Hampshire Constabulary put a road closures in place along Victoria Road North towards Fratton Roundabout, along with Fratton round about also being closed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service and South Central Ambulance Service was also at the incident.

The male was seen walking around on the roof top of Collins Place, however it is currently unknown why the male was on the roof or what the incident was in relation to.

Police officers maintained the cordon around the affected building to maintain the publics safety.

After around 4 hours it is belived the male came down and was then dealt with by emergency services.