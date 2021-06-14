Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and both currently remain in custody

Detectives are investigating following a shooting and stabbing in Westminster.

Police were called at 7.44pm on Sunday, 13 June to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Beethoven Street, W10.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 26-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot injury; he was taken by the LAS to hospital.

A second man, aged 19 years old, was found nearby with a stab injury.

A third man, aged 29 years old, was found injured and taken to hospital

None of those injured are believed to be in a life-threatening or changing condition.

A crime scene remains in place in the area of Beethoven Street and Bruckner Street.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, both currently remain in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime (Trident) investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote Cad 7211/13JUN.