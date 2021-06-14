Daniel Cannon from Bognor wanted for recall to prison

Police in are searching for Daniel Cannon, 31, who is wanted for recall to prison having breached the terms of his prison release licence.

Cannon, who is described as a white man, of a large build, with brown hair and brown eyes, had been released from prison on licence in May 2019 after serving a term for false imprisonment.

He is known to have links to Chichester, Selsey and Bognor areas.

If you see Cannon, or know where he is, do not approach him but call police on 999.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111