A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody after Imperial Wharf Stabbing

Police were called at around 10.50am on Monday, 14 June, to a man stabbed inside a residential address in Townmead Road, SW8.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, ref 2802/14jun.