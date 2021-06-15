A man has been charged with murder following a shooting in Islington

Jaden McGibbon – 19 of Warltersville Road, N19 was charged on Sunday, 13 June with the murder of 19-year-old Taylor Cox.

McGibbon will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 June.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 16:24hrs on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Op TREWEN and CAD 5570/08JUN21.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 19-year-old man appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 10 June charged with possession of an offensive weapon. This is not linked to the murder.