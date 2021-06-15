Detectives have released an image a man they want to trace after he failed to appear before court on child cruelty offences

Dean Metcalfe, 39, of Blake Close, Welling, is accused of child cruelty offences that are alleged to have taken place in or before October 2019.

Detective Constable Junior Adams, of the South East Basic Command Unit, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Dean Metcalfe and these are ongoing. I urge anyone who knows where he might be staying to contact police immediately.

“If you see this man please call 999, do not approach him.”

Anyone who has information regarding Metcalfe’s location is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4542/14June. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.