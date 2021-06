Police were called at 9.50pm on Monday, 14 June to Corsica Street N5 after a teenager was found with a stab injury.

Officers attended and took the 17-year-old to hospital – his condition is not life-threatening.

It is believed the victim was attacked in Highbury Fields before making his way to the location.

There have been no arrests at this time. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Officers remain at the scene and are working to disperse a large group of people.