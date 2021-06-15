A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a defibrillator was damaged and stolen at Buxted Football Club in Uckfield.

Buxted FC said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was “heartbreaking”.

Writing on Twitter, the club said: “Last night at 12:50am, our defibrillator was vandalised.

“It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it to Sussex Police.”

In a statement Sussex Police said

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media and would ask the public not to post speculative comments or identify juvenile suspects.”