Appeal for witnesses following A339 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A339 near Winslade yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called at 2.53pm yesterday (14 June) to reports of a collision involving a white Fiat Doblo van and a white Harley Davidson motorcycle on the A339 near the junction with Hackwood Lane.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old man from Bordon, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries are being conducted into the exact cause of the collision, and we are keen to speak with any witnesses who may help police investigation.

Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam footage showing any of the vehicles in the run up to the collision?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44210233054. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.