Residents are urged to be vigilant after cash and jewellery items were stolen during separate burglaries in Wateringbury and Barming

Both properties were targeted during the afternoon of Sunday 13 June 2021 and included an incident in Bow Road, Wateringbury where a handbag was stolen after an elderly victim was distracted. This happened at around 2.15pm, when a man approached the woman who was in her garden. After distracting her, the suspect entered the home and was later seen running away in the direction of the local train station.

As well as a handbag, a quantity of cash was reported stolen, along with bank cards and jewellery including a distinctive snake pattern necklace. The suspect was described as white, around six feet tall and slim. He was wearing a white hat, white shirt and light-coloured shorts and said to be carrying an orange hi-visibility jacket.

Detectives are also investigating whether a second burglary a short distance away could be linked. It took place during the same afternoon, at a property in Glebe Lane, Barming, where the victim discovered her home had been entered and an untidy search carried out. A large amount of jewellery was reported stolen including a gold locket with a picture of the victim’s husband, a gold engagement ring and cash. A number of old coins were also taken.

Anyone with information regarding either of these crimes is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/101784/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.