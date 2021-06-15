Detectives are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Maidstone

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Monday 14 June 2021 in Lower Stone Street, near its junction with Mote Road.

It is alleged the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted by another man and fell to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to head injuries and has since been discharged.

On Tuesday 15 June, a man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact the appeal line and are also asking drivers with dashcam to check for footage that may assist the investigation.

Anybody with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/102622/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.