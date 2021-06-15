Human remains found in search for Agnes Akom in Neasden Recreation Park

On Monday, 14 June, human remains were found by officers searching Neasden Recreation Park in connection with the disappearance of Agnes Akom. While we await forensic identification, the family of Agnes Akom have been informed of this development. They are being supported by specially trained officers. Officers are not discussing the circumstances of the discovery any further at this stage.

Twenty-year-old Agnes, also known as ‘Dora’ — a Hungarian national who moved to the UK three years ago — left her home address in the Cricklewood Broadway area on the morning of Sunday, 9 May. She was reported missing on Tuesday, 11 May. Agnes was not seen or heard from since the day of her disappearance. Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, senior investigating officer from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “The discovery of human remains by my colleagues searching the area is both shocking and deeply disturbing for everyone concerned, in particular for Agnes’s family who continue to be supported by specialist officers. I request that their privacy is respected as this very difficult time. “I expect my team and forensic colleagues to remain at Neasden Recreation Park for some days to come as they maintain the scene and complete their site examinations. “I would like to thank the local community for their patience as we continue with our enquiries in the recreation ground.”